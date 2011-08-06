* It is wise to try an update or upgrade on a test copy of your site before applying it to your live site. Even minor updates can cause your site's behavior to change.

There is a handy tool called Backup and Migrate, which helps simplify the backup process, which you can download from this page http://drupal.org/project/backup_migrate. Note: it only works with MySQL, and is still under development. You should also do a manual backup of your database using phpMyAdmin. We show you how to do this in this tutorial.